Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Gets a Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Buy rating on Columbia Sportswear (COLM) yesterday and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 67.1% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Columbia Sportswear is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $106.60, implying an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Odeon Capital Group LLC also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Based on Columbia Sportswear’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $119 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $113 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COLM in relation to earlier this year.

Columbia Sportswear Co. engages in the design, source, market, and distribute outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.