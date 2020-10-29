Columbia Property (CXP) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Columbia Property (CXP), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Health Investors.

Columbia Property has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Columbia Property’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $79.37 million and net profit of $5.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.73 million and had a net profit of $47.75 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It own, operates and develops class-A office buildings in U.S. office markets, primarily in New York, San Francisco, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. The company was founded on July 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.