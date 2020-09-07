Columbia Care (CCHWF) Receives a Buy from Echelon Wealth Partners

In a report issued on August 11, Andrew Semple from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Columbia Care (CCHWF), with a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 53.3% and a 81.8% success rate. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Fire & Flower Holdings, and Trulieve Cannabis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Columbia Care with a $7.39 average price target, a 101.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.30 and a one-year low of $0.78. Currently, Columbia Care has an average volume of 86.67K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CCHWF in relation to earlier this year.

Columbia Care, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

