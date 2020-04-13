Columbia Banking System (COLB) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Hold rating on Columbia Banking System (COLB) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 51.1% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Columbia Banking System has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Columbia Banking System’s market cap is currently $2.03B and has a P/E ratio of 10.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.49.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of COLB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.