Columbia Banking System (COLB) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on April 30, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Columbia Banking System (COLB), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.31, close to its 52-week low of $21.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 52.1% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Columbia Banking System is a Hold with an average price target of $30.00.

Based on Columbia Banking System’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $147 million and net profit of $46.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $144 million and had a net profit of $44.75 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of COLB in relation to earlier this year.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.