Columbia Banking System (COLB) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Columbia Banking System (COLB). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.79, close to its 52-week high of $42.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 86.9% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Columbia Banking System has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $41.00, a -2.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Columbia Banking System’s market cap is currently $2.89B and has a P/E ratio of 21.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of COLB in relation to earlier this year.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.