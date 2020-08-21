Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Hold rating on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) on August 7. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 57.9% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Kkr Real Estate Finance, Granite Point Mortgage, and Blackstone Mortgage.

Colony Credit Real Estate has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

The company has a one-year high of $14.74 and a one-year low of $2.46. Currently, Colony Credit Real Estate has an average volume of 603.5K.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Loan Portfolio, CRE Debt Securities, Net Leased Real Estate, Other, and Corporate. The Loan Portfolio segment focuses on CRE debt investments. The CRE Debt Securities segment consists of investing in CMBS. The Net Leased Real Estate segment comprises of investments in commercial real estate. The other segment includes direct investments in non core operating real estate. The Corporate segment deals with corporate level asset management and other fees, related party and general and administrative expenses. The company was founded on August 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.