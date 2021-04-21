Colliers Securities Thinks Motus Gi Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS) today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.90, close to its 52-week low of $0.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 56.0% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Chembio Diagnostics.

Motus Gi Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.25, implying a 132.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Motus Gi Holdings’ market cap is currently $41.87M and has a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MOTS in relation to earlier this year.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company was founded in September, 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.