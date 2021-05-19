Colliers Securities Thinks Lightning eMotors’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Michael Shlisky from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Lightning eMotors (ZEV), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.61, close to its 52-week low of $5.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 47.2% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Manitex International, and Alta Equipment Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lightning eMotors is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.50, representing an 114.4% upside. In a report issued on May 17, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

