Colliers Securities Thinks Forum Merger III’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Michael Shlisky from Colliers Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Forum Merger III (FIII) and a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.24, close to its 52-week low of $9.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 49.5% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Manitex International, and Alta Equipment Group.

Forum Merger III has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

Forum Merger III Corp is a blank check company.