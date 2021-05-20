Colliers Securities Thinks Forum Merger III’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Michael Shlisky from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Forum Merger III (FIII), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.92, close to its 52-week low of $9.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 47.2% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Manitex International, and Alta Equipment Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Forum Merger III is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.30 and a one-year low of $9.67. Currently, Forum Merger III has an average volume of 765K.

Forum Merger III Corp is a blank check company.