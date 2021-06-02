Colliers Securities Thinks Decarbonization Plus Acquisition’s Stock is Going to Recover

Colliers Securities analyst Michael Shlisky initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (DCRB) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.00, close to its 52-week low of $9.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Manitex International, and Alta Equipment Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition with a $15.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.95 and a one-year low of $9.87. Currently, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition has an average volume of 509.5K.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.