Colliers Securities Thinks Chembio Diagnostics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Brian Anderson- April 5, 2021, 7:45 AM EDT

In a report released today, Kyle Bauser from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.52, close to its 52-week low of $3.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 65.2% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Semler Scientific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chembio Diagnostics with a $8.00 average price target.

Chembio Diagnostics’ market cap is currently $71.04M and has a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.91.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and licenses rapid point-of-care diagnostic tests that detect infectious diseases. Its products include human and veterinary diagnostics. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Medford, NY.

