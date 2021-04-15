Colliers Securities Thinks Biomerica’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Kyle Bauser from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Biomerica (BMRA), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.96, close to its 52-week low of $4.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 58.9% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Chembio Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biomerica is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

Biomerica’s market cap is currently $60.2M and has a P/E ratio of -12.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.36.

Biomerica, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. It focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign. The company was founded in September 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.