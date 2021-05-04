Colliers Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Semler Scientific (SMLR)

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Semler Scientific (SMLR) today and set a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $111.80, close to its 52-week high of $118.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 62.0% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Chembio Diagnostics.

Semler Scientific has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $149.00, representing a 31.2% upside. In a report released today, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $151.00 price target.

Semler Scientific’s market cap is currently $751.4M and has a P/E ratio of 65.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 25.50.

Semler Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers’ patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests. The company was founded by Herbert J. Semler and Shirley L. Semler on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.