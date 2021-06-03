Colliers Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Presidio Property Trust (SQFT)

In a report released today, David Toti from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Presidio Property Trust (SQFT), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Toti is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 69.2% success rate. Toti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bluerock Residential Growth, National Retail Properties, and Plymouth Industrial Reit.

Presidio Property Trust has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Presidio Property Trust’s market cap is currently $41.84M and has a P/E ratio of -4.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.66.

Presidio Property Trust Inc is a real estate company. The company operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust. Presidio Property Trust’s portfolio has diverse product type, consisting of office, retail, industrial, self-storage, and residential properties.