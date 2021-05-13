Colliers Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (EGLX)

Colliers Securities analyst Derek Soderberg reiterated a Buy rating on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (EGLX) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.3% and a 13.3% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lattice Semicon, Axon Enterprise, and Sierra Wireless.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings with a $10.46 average price target, which is a 39.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.88 and a one-year low of $0.90. Currently, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings has an average volume of 356.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is a gaming company building authentic lifestyle gamers. It has an online network of over 80, owned and affiliated, gaming related websites and a network of 900 YouTube channels reaching 150 million visitors. It also owns and operates Canada’s video-gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo “EGLX”. Its products and services fall into three principal segments: content, advertising and events.