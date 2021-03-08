Colliers Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Digi International (DGII)

In a report issued on February 4, Richard Ryan from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Digi International (DGII), with a price target of $25.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 62.5% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Motion Technologies, Vishay Precision Group, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Digi International with a $25.92 average price target, which is a 42.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Digi International’s market cap is currently $527.9M and has a P/E ratio of 65.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.03.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Digi International, Inc. provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers wireless temperature and other condition-based monitoring services as well as employee task management services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hopkins, MN.