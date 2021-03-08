Colliers Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Bioanalytical Systems (BASI)

In a report issued on February 25, Kyle Bauser from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Bioanalytical Systems (BASI), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Semler Scientific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bioanalytical Systems with a $21.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.08 and a one-year low of $3.05. Currently, Bioanalytical Systems has an average volume of 110.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BASI in relation to earlier this year.

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.