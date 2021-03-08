Colliers Securities Sticks to Its Hold Rating for The Toro Company (TTC)

In a report released today, Michael Shlisky from Colliers Securities maintained a Hold rating on The Toro Company (TTC). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $98.46, close to its 52-week high of $103.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbus Mckinnon, Manitowoc Company, and Workhorse Group.

The Toro Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.00, implying a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Raymond James also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $103.27 and a one-year low of $52.07. Currently, The Toro Company has an average volume of 401.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2021, Janet Katherine Cooper, a Director at TTC sold 2,281 shares for a total of $230,381.

The Toro Co. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products. The Residential segment consists of walk power mowers, riding mowers, snow throwers, replacement parts, and home solutions products, including trimmers, blowers, blower-vacuums, and underground, hose, and hose-end retail irrigation products sold in Australia and New Zealand. The company was founded by John Samuel Clapper and Henry Clay McCartney on July 10, 1914 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.