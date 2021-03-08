Colliers Securities Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Mts Systems (MTSC)

In a report issued on February 10, Richard Ryan from Colliers Securities maintained a Hold rating on Mts Systems (MTSC). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.31, close to its 52-week high of $60.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 62.5% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Motion Technologies, Vishay Precision Group, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Mts Systems.

Based on Mts Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $199 million and net profit of $1.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $206 million and had a net profit of $5.31 million.

MTS Systems Corp. engages in the provision of test systems and sensors. It operates through the Test and Simulation and Sensors segments. The Test and Simulation segment provides testing and simulation solutions including hardware, software and services that are used by customers in product development to characterize a product’s mechanical properties along with simulation systems for human response features. The Sensors segment focuses on sensors used for measurement of vibration, pressure, position, force, and sound. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.