Colliers Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Quotient Technology (QUOT)

Colliers Securities analyst Steve Frankel reiterated a Buy rating on Quotient Technology (QUOT) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 48.5% success rate. Frankel covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, Bluerock Residential Growth, and New Senior Investment Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quotient Technology with a $19.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Quotient Technology’s market cap is currently $1.57B and has a P/E ratio of -22.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.70.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QUOT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.