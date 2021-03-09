Colliers Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Iteris (ITI)

Colliers Securities analyst Michael Shlisky maintained a Buy rating on Iteris (ITI) on March 1 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 47.8% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbus Mckinnon, Manitowoc Company, and The Toro Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Iteris with a $8.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.81 and a one-year low of $2.08. Currently, Iteris has an average volume of 322.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Iteris, Inc. engages in the provision of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. It operates through the following segments: Roadway Sensors; Transportation Systems; and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment offers various vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. The Transportation Systems segment includes transportation engineering and consulting services. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment consists of ClearAg solutions and ClearPath Weather management tools, which deliver road maintenance applications and digital agriculture platforms, respectively. The company was founded by Joel Slutzky in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.