Colliers Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for DSP Group (DSPG)

Colliers Securities analyst Derek Soderberg reiterated a Buy rating on DSP Group (DSPG) on February 5 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.2% and a 11.8% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Lattice Semicon, and Axon Enterprise.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DSP Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.67, implying a 31.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $20.00 price target.

DSP Group’s market cap is currently $360.3M and has a P/E ratio of -50.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.31.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DSPG in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Gabi Seligsohn, a Director at DSPG sold 20,768 shares for a total of $332,337.

DSP Group, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Office segment comprises of portfolio solutions for VoIP terminals. The SmartVoice segment provides intelligent voice enhancement and noise elimination. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.