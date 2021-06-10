Colliers Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

In a report released today, Michael Shlisky from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 50.4% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Manitex International, Alta Equipment Group, and Columbus Mckinnon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Commercial Vehicle Group with a $17.00 average price target, implying a 47.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.61 and a one-year low of $2.08. Currently, Commercial Vehicle Group has an average volume of 291.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. engages in the supply of cab related products and systems for the global commercial vehicle markets, including medium-and heavy-duty truck market, medium and heavy-construction vehicle market, military, bus and agriculture, specialty transportation, and recreational. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating Segment. The Electrical Systems Segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components (Trim), cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers and controls. The Global Seating Segment includes seats and seating systems (Seats), office seating, and aftermarket seats and components. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.