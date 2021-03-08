Colliers Securities Remains a Buy on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

In a report issued on February 16, Catharine Trebnick from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 45.3% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tufin Software Technologies with a $17.67 average price target, representing a 54.2% upside. In a report issued on February 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on Tufin Software Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.95 million and GAAP net loss of $4.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $30.12 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.18 million.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments. Its products include SecureTrack, SecureChange, SecureApp, Orca and Iris. The company was founded by Ruvi Kitov and Reuven Harrison in 2005 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.