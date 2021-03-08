Colliers Securities Remains a Buy on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser maintained a Buy rating on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) on February 24 and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Bioanalytical Systems, and Semler Scientific.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tactile Systems Technology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.25, which is a 34.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Tactile Systems Technology’s market cap is currently $929.7M and has a P/E ratio of -1191.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.55.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures. It possesses a platform to deliver at-home healthcare solutions throughout the United States. Tactile Systems Technology was founded on January 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.