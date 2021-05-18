Colliers Securities Remains a Buy on SWK Holdings (SWKH)

In a report released today, Kyle Bauser from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on SWK Holdings (SWKH), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 46.7% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Chembio Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SWK Holdings with a $29.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.70 and a one-year low of $11.56. Currently, SWK Holdings has an average volume of 13.48K.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.