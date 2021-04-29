Colliers Securities Remains a Buy on Lantern Pharma (LTRN)

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Lantern Pharma (LTRN) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 64.5% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Chembio Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lantern Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $24.84 and a one-year low of $10.40. Currently, Lantern Pharma has an average volume of 145.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lantern Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on leveraging artificial intelligence machine learning and genomic data to streamline the drug development process and to identify the patients that will benefit from targeted oncology therapies. The firm’s pipeline of development programs involves three small molecule drug candidates namely LP-100, LP-184, and LP-300.