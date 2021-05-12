Colliers Securities Remains a Buy on Landcadia Holdings III (LCY)

Colliers Securities analyst Michael Shlisky maintained a Buy rating on Landcadia Holdings III (LCY) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 49.6% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Manitex International, and Alta Equipment Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Landcadia Holdings III is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.67.

Landcadia Holdings III’s market cap is currently $687M and has a P/E ratio of -573.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.65.

Landcadia Holdings III Inc is a blank check company.