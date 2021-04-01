Colliers Securities Remains a Buy on Arcimoto (FUV)

In a report released today, Michael Shlisky from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Arcimoto (FUV), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 47.5% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Manitex International, and Alta Equipment Group.

Arcimoto has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

The company has a one-year high of $36.80 and a one-year low of $1.06. Currently, Arcimoto has an average volume of 2.45M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FUV in relation to earlier this year.

Arcimoto, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of electric vehicles. It also involves in building products that catalyze the shift to a sustainable transportation system. The company was founded by Mark Frohnmayer on November 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, OR.

