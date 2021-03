Colliers Securities Reiterates Their Buy Rating on INVO Bioscience (INVO)

In a report issued on January 15, Kyle Bauser from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on INVO Bioscience (INVO), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 56.1% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Bioanalytical Systems.

INVO Bioscience has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.88.

INVO Bioscience’s market cap is currently $89.88M and has a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.44.

INVO BioScience, Inc. focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Medford, MA.