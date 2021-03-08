Colliers Securities Reiterates a Hold Rating on iRobot (IRBT)

Colliers Securities analyst Derek Soderberg reiterated a Hold rating on iRobot (IRBT) on February 12. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $120.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.2% and a 11.8% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Lattice Semicon, and Axon Enterprise.

iRobot has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $134.75, a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

iRobot’s market cap is currently $3.4B and has a P/E ratio of 23.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.08.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More on IRBT: