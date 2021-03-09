Colliers Securities Reiterates a Buy Rating on Bioanalytical Systems (BASI)

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Bioanalytical Systems (BASI) on February 10 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.77, close to its 52-week high of $21.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 52.7% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Semler Scientific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bioanalytical Systems with a $21.00 average price target.

Bioanalytical Systems’ market cap is currently $208.9M and has a P/E ratio of -53.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -184.45.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BASI in relation to earlier this year.

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.