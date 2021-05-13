Colliers Securities Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)

In a report released today, Richard Ryan from Colliers Securities maintained a Hold rating on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 57.4% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Motion Technologies, Vishay Precision Group, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The the analyst consensus on Superior Drilling Products is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $1.44 and a one-year low of $0.32. Currently, Superior Drilling Products has an average volume of 636.8K.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is a drilling and completion tool technology company which engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools. It offers the following products and services: Drill-n-Ream, Completion tools, Strider, V-Stream, DR Stringer, PDC Bit Repair, manufacturing and Xtech R&D. The company was founded by Annette Deuel Meier and Gilbert Troy Meier in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, UT.