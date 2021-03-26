Colliers Securities Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on AstroNova (ALOT)

Colliers Securities analyst Richard Ryan maintained a Hold rating on AstroNova (ALOT) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 60.0% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Motion Technologies, Vishay Precision Group, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AstroNova.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AstroNova’s market cap is currently $89.99M and has a P/E ratio of -98.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.38.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AstroNova, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers. The T&M segment includes a line of aerospace printers that are used to print hard copies of data required for the operation of aircraft including navigation maps, arrival and departure procedures, flight itineraries, weather maps, performance data, passenger data, and various air traffic control data. The company was founded by Albert W. Ondis on January 9, 1969 and is headquartered in West Warwick, RI.