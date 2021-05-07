Colliers Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Manitex International (MNTX)

In a report released today, Michael Shlisky from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Manitex International (MNTX), with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 49.6% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Alta Equipment Group, and Columbus Mckinnon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Manitex International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.62 and a one-year low of $3.49. Currently, Manitex International has an average volume of 31.13K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting solutions. It also designs, manufactures, and distributes group of products that serve different functions and are used in a variety of industries. The company operating segments include Manitex, Badger, PM/Valla, Sabre and C&M. Manitex International was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.