Colliers Securities Maintains Their Hold Rating on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

In a report released today, Michael Shlisky from Colliers Securities maintained a Hold rating on Workhorse Group (WKHS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.20, close to its 52-week low of $2.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 48.7% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Manitex International, and Alta Equipment Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Workhorse Group with a $15.70 average price target, which is a 72.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $42.96 and a one-year low of $2.27. Currently, Workhorse Group has an average volume of 17.64M.

Workhorse Group, Inc. engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand. The Aviation division offers delivery drones and SureFly multicopter. The company was founded by Stephen S. Burns on February 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, OH.