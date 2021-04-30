Colliers Securities Maintains Their Hold Rating on Qumu (QUMU)

Colliers Securities analyst Steve Frankel maintained a Hold rating on Qumu (QUMU) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 50.8% success rate. Frankel covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, Bluerock Residential Growth, and New Senior Investment Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qumu with a $11.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.50 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Qumu has an average volume of 93.66K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QUMU in relation to earlier this year.

Qumu Corp. engages in the provision of software applications, which create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.