Colliers Securities Maintains Their Hold Rating on Manitowoc Company (MTW)

Colliers Securities analyst Michael Shlisky maintained a Hold rating on Manitowoc Company (MTW) on February 12. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.99, close to its 52-week high of $17.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbus Mckinnon, Workhorse Group, and Federal Signal.

Manitowoc Company has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.88, representing a 1.5% upside. In a report issued on February 10, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.22 and a one-year low of $7.24. Currently, Manitowoc Company has an average volume of 337.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Manitowoc Co., Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of a line of crawler mounted lattice boom cranes, under the Manitowoc brand. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Africa, and Middle East and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes the North American and South American continents. The Europe and Africa segment refers to the continents of Europe and Africa. The Middle East and Asia Pacific segment consists of Asia and Australian continents and the Middle East region. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.