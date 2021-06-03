Colliers Securities Maintains Their Hold Rating on Gladstone Land (LAND)

Colliers Securities analyst David Toti maintained a Hold rating on Gladstone Land (LAND) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.84, close to its 52-week high of $25.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Toti is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 69.2% success rate. Toti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bluerock Residential Growth, National Retail Properties, and Plymouth Industrial Reit.

Gladstone Land has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.60, a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Berenberg Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.38 and a one-year low of $13.55. Currently, Gladstone Land has an average volume of 379.6K.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

