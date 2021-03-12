Colliers Securities Maintains a Hold Rating on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)

Colliers Securities analyst Richard Ryan maintained a Hold rating on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 66.7% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Motion Technologies, Vishay Precision Group, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The the analyst consensus on Superior Drilling Products is currently a Hold rating.

Superior Drilling Products’ market cap is currently $26.9M and has a P/E ratio of -9.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.04.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is a drilling and completion tool technology company which engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools. It offers the following products and services: Drill-n-Ream, Completion tools, Strider, V-Stream, DR Stringer, PDC Bit Repair, manufacturing and Xtech R&D. The company was founded by Annette Deuel Meier and Gilbert Troy Meier in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, UT.