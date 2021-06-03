Colliers Securities Maintains a Hold Rating on Bluerock Residential Growth (BRG)

In a report released today, David Toti from Colliers Securities maintained a Hold rating on Bluerock Residential Growth (BRG), with a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Toti is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 69.2% success rate. Toti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Retail Properties, Plymouth Industrial Reit, and Presidio Property Trust.

Bluerock Residential Growth has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.50.

The company has a one-year high of $12.83 and a one-year low of $6.71. Currently, Bluerock Residential Growth has an average volume of 347.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BRG in relation to earlier this year.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.