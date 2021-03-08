Colliers Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on Transcat (TRNS)

Colliers Securities analyst Richard Ryan maintained a Buy rating on Transcat (TRNS) on February 4 and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.59, close to its 52-week high of $46.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 62.5% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Motion Technologies, Vishay Precision Group, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Transcat is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.33, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, H.C. Wainwright also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Transcat’s market cap is currently $339.5M and has a P/E ratio of 48.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.98.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRNS in relation to earlier this year.

Transcat, Inc. engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.