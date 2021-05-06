Colliers Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Twilio (TWLO)

In a report released today, Catharine Trebnick from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Twilio (TWLO), with a price target of $525.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $304.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 45.5% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Twilio with a $490.95 average price target, a 60.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $480.00 price target.

Based on Twilio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $548 million and GAAP net loss of $179 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $331 million and had a GAAP net loss of $90.25 million.

Founded in 2008, California-based Twilio, Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that allows software developers to programmatically make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and perform other communication functions using its web service APIs (Application Programming Interfaces).

