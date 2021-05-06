Colliers Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Ping Identity Holding (PING)

Colliers Securities analyst Catharine Trebnick reiterated a Buy rating on Ping Identity Holding (PING) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 45.5% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, CyberArk Software, and Vonage Holdings.

Ping Identity Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.15, implying a 38.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Ping Identity Holding’s market cap is currently $1.84B and has a P/E ratio of -161.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.87.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. engages in pioneering intelligent identity. It enables secure access to service, application or application programming interface from device. The company operates a platform that can leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse device, network, application and user behaviour data to make real-time authentication and security control decisions. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.