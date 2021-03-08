Colliers Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Myomo (MYO)

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Myomo (MYO) on January 11 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Bioanalytical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Myomo with a $16.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Myomo’s market cap is currently $51.73M and has a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.98.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Myomo, Inc. is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N. Narendran on September 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More on MYO: