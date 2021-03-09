Colliers Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on INVO Bioscience (INVO)

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on INVO Bioscience (INVO) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.11, close to its 52-week low of $2.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 52.7% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Bioanalytical Systems.

INVO Bioscience has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.88.

The company has a one-year high of $13.68 and a one-year low of $2.80. Currently, INVO Bioscience has an average volume of 163.1K.

INVO BioScience, Inc. focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Medford, MA.