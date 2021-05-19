Colliers Securities Initiates a Hold Rating on National Retail Properties (NNN)

National Retail Properties (NNN) received a Hold rating and a $49.00 price target from Colliers Securities analyst David Toti today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Toti is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 68.4% success rate. Toti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Equity Lifestyle, Camden Property, and AvalonBay.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Retail Properties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.30, representing a 16.3% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

National Retail Properties’ market cap is currently $7.9B and has a P/E ratio of 38.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.01.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NNN in relation to earlier this year.

National Retail Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.