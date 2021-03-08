Colliers Securities Downgrades Workhorse Group (WKHS) to Hold

Colliers Securities analyst Michael Shlisky downgraded Workhorse Group (WKHS) to Hold on February 24. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbus Mckinnon, Manitowoc Company, and Federal Signal.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Workhorse Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00, which is a 52.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Oppenheimer also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $42.96 and a one-year low of $1.32. Currently, Workhorse Group has an average volume of 19.74M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WKHS in relation to earlier this year.

Workhorse Group, Inc. engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand. The Aviation division offers delivery drones and SureFly multicopter. The company was founded by Stephen S. Burns on February 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, OH.

